MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) SVP Sells $13,618.50 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Mark Graves sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $13,618.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MDXG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 751,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

