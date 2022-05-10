Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.