Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $143.71

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.71 and last traded at $147.15, with a volume of 1690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Middleby by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Middleby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Middleby by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Middleby by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

