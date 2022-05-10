Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.32.
Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.93. 21,765,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,471,842. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.
About Micron Technology (Get Rating)
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
