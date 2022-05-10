MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.75

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 41840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

