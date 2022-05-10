MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.