Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 935,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,880. The firm has a market cap of C$16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. Metro has a twelve month low of C$56.75 and a twelve month high of C$73.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

