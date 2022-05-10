Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,350,266 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.26% of Meta Platforms worth $2,449,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,796,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $197.65. 34,435,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,409,332. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $534.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average is $271.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.