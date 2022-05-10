Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.33

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $967.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.