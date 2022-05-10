MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI stock opened at $770.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $764.01 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 210.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,079.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,176.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.