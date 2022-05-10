Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0365 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $15.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00237379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003985 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00441903 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

