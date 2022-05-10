McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 152,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,846,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.68. 3,070,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.