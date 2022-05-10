Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 315,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,615. The firm has a market cap of $371.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.51). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $221.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 106.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.