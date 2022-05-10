MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.20 million and $50,439.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

