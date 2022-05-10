MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $62,575.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,469.22 or 1.00436812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00043132 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00235543 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00109900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00138896 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00266468 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001216 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.