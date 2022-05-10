Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 166,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.27. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.