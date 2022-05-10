Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MTRN stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Materion by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Materion by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

