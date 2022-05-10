Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.38. 101,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,918,785. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.66.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

