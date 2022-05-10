Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Qiagen by 1,502.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after buying an additional 1,545,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after buying an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after buying an additional 988,233 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Qiagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,882,000 after buying an additional 765,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

QGEN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

