Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 200,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up about 3.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

