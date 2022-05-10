Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,410 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.07. 162,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

