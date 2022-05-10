Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,666 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 45,438 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 56,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 9,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,488. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59.

