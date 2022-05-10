Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,677 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. 19,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.