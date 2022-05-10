Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $3,185,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 552,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 585,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,622,492. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.