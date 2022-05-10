Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of HE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,021. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

