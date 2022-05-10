Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $515,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,983,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 102,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

