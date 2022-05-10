Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $603.44 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $704.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $814.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

