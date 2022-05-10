Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,101. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.92.

