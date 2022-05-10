Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.91. 25,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.22 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

