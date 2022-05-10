Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $313,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $262,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 365,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,658,125. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $279.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

