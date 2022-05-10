Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,059 Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGR traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 48,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,440. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

