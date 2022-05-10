Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 229 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after acquiring an additional 119,526 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.96. 9,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,776. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.