Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,634 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,017,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. 428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,984. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25.

