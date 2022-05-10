Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 18,609 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,846,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $126,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $122,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 341,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $75,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,542. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.70.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

