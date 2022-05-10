Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.85 Billion Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,729,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,184 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,847,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

