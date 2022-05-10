Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.66 Billion Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,658 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,664,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

NYSE ITW traded down $5.88 on Tuesday, reaching $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

