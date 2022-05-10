Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.58 Billion Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,162,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,571 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.29% of Citigroup worth $1,579,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 30,792,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,387,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

