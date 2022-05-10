Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803,546 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.23% of Adobe worth $3,290,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $16.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.03. 5,333,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

