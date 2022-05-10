Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 115,450 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,042,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $268,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 418.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.