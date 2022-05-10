Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.77% of Electronic Arts worth $1,407,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,002. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $148.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

