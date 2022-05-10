Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,325 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,990,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.51% of NIKE worth $1,331,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.59. The company has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

