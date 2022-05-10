Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 615,687 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of Masco worth $1,490,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Masco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 263,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after buying an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 59,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 3,397,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,106. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

