Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 3.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded down $23.06 on Monday, hitting $605.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $704.75 and its 200 day moving average is $814.55. The company has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $603.44 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.