Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 5.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS traded down $3.08 on Monday, reaching $81.15. 10,988,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,125,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

