Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,621,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398,858 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.70% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $2,367,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 349,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,694,000 after acquiring an additional 155,744 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,800. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.49.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

