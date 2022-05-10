Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $20.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 267,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,175,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,390. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.