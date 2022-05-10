Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $55.72 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $55.72 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00516226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,349.87 or 1.99223673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00080991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

