Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $219.54. 2,443,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $216.89 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

