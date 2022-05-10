Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 9,936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Adobe by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,898 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 163,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

ADBE stock traded up $16.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.03. 5,332,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.41. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

