Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 10,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 967,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $284,632,000 after acquiring an additional 106,132 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $6.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.95. 76,064,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,439,105. The company has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

